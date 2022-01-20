Left Menu

Drug smuggler arrested with 5 kg 'charas' in Jaipur

He was bringing the drug from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir to deliver in Ajmer, Prakash said.According to police, Arif has already supplied charas from JK and Punjab several times to the state.During interrogation, he told police that he had had bought the drug from Bashir, a resident of Anantnag. He said Bashir imports charas from Pakistan and supplies it to peddlers living in Muslim-majority areas across India.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:06 IST
An alleged smuggler was arrested with 5 kg marijuana (charas) worth Rs 1 crore in the international market on Thursday in Chomu town of Jaipur district, police said. Mohammad Arif Ali, the accused, was arrested in Chaumun Police Station area on Thursday by a team of CID Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police.

Arif, a resident of Ajmer, was travelling in a private bus coming from Amritsar to Jaipur and was intercepted at Chomu tool booth, Additional Director General of Police Crime Ravi Prakash said. He was bringing the drug from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir to deliver in Ajmer, Prakash said.

According to police, Arif has already supplied charas from J&K and Punjab several times to the state.

During interrogation, he told police that he had had bought the drug from Bashir, a resident of Anantnag. He said Bashir imports charas from Pakistan and supplies it to peddlers living in Muslim-majority areas across India.

