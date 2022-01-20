Left Menu

Indian armed forces award contract to Saab to supply anti-armour weapon AT4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:41 IST
Swedish defence company Saab on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract to supply single-shot anti-armour weapon AT4 to the Indian armed forces.

The company has been awarded the contract for the lightweight and fully disposable weapon after going through a ''competitive programme'', a statement issued by Saab said.

''AT4 will be used by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force,'' it said.

Operated by a single soldier, the single-shot system has proven efficacy against structures, landing craft, helicopters, armoured vehicles and personnel, the statement said.

Its 84 mm calibre warhead offers enhanced power and performance, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

