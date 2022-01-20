Indian armed forces award contract to Saab to supply anti-armour weapon AT4

Swedish defence company Saab on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract to supply single-shot anti-armour weapon AT4 to the Indian armed forces.

The company has been awarded the contract for the lightweight and fully disposable weapon after going through a ''competitive programme'', a statement issued by Saab said.

''AT4 will be used by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force,'' it said.

Operated by a single soldier, the single-shot system has proven efficacy against structures, landing craft, helicopters, armoured vehicles and personnel, the statement said.

Its 84 mm calibre warhead offers enhanced power and performance, it added.

