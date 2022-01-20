UK PM Johnson says: have not seen evidence his team has blackmailed lawmakers
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:41 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said he had not seen evidence of allegations of blackmail or intimidation by his staff, after claims made by a lawmaker who has called for his resignation.
Asked about lawmaker William Wragg's claims, Johnson told broadcasters: "I've seen no evidence, heard no evidence to support any of those allegations".
