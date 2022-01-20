Pastor accused of sexual harassment arrested

A pastor was arrested on Thursday for alleged sexual harassment of a 33-year- old woman near here, police said.

According to the police, the woman attended a prayer meeting held by the 50-year-old pastor and was sexually harassed. She was also threatened if she revealed the incident to anyone. Based on her complaint, police said, he was arrested and sent to jail here.

