Sameer Wankhede's father files contempt petition against minister Malik in HC

The father of former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, alleging a breach of an undertaking given by him.

In his contempt plea filed on Wednesday, Dnyandev Wankhede has alleged the NCP leader had committed a ''wilful breach'' of his undertaking given to the high court in December last year of not making or posting any defamatory comments against the family of the IRS officer.

Dnyandev Wankhede had filed a suit in the HC last year seeking to restrain Malik from making any public comments or social media posts that were defamatory and derogatory to him, his son Sameer Wankhede or their family.

During previous hearings on the suit, Malik had undertaken before the HC to not make any such statements against the Wankhedes until further hearing in the court.

The state minister had clarified at the time that such an undertaking did not restrain him from making comments on a public servant's (including Sameer Wankhede's) discharge of official duties.

In his contempt plea, Dnyandev Wankhede claimed that Malik had breached his undertaking and made objectionable comments ''as recently as January 2 and 3 this year.'' The HC is yet to assign a date to hear the contempt petition.

Last year, Malik had made a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, from forging documents to get a government job to 'lying' about his religion to carrying out ''bogus'' drug raids.

The IRS officer had denied all the allegations.

Sameer Wankhede's tenure with the NCB ended in late December and he was sent back to his parent organisation DRI.

