Rajasthan Assembly session from February 9

The Rajasthan Assembly session will start from February 9, a government release said on Thursday.

A notification in this regard was released by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma. According to the government statement, Governor Kalraj Mishra has summoned the seventh session of the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on February 9.

