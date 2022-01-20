Left Menu

German Navy Chief meets Indian counterpart, discusses defence cooperation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:15 IST
German Navy Chief meets Indian counterpart, discusses defence cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schönbach on Thursday met Indian Navy Chief R Hari Kumar here and discussed avenues to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Schönbach also called on Indian Army Vice Chief C P Mohanty.

In a statement, The Indian Navy said, ''Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, Chief of German Navy, called on Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi and discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation and enhance interoperability.'' Schönbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at the lawns of South Block, it added.

The Indian Army, in its statement, said Schönbach called on Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff, and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022