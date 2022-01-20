German Navy Chief meets Indian counterpart, discusses defence cooperation

German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schönbach on Thursday met Indian Navy Chief R Hari Kumar here and discussed avenues to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Schönbach also called on Indian Army Vice Chief C P Mohanty.

In a statement, The Indian Navy said, ''Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, Chief of German Navy, called on Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi and discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation and enhance interoperability.'' Schönbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at the lawns of South Block, it added.

The Indian Army, in its statement, said Schönbach called on Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff, and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

