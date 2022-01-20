UK turns down application to build UK-France power cable
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Thursday turned down a planning application for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France.
British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made the decision, according to planning documents. Private investment firm Aquind is behind the power cable project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- British
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated
France slightly eases COVID travel restrictions regarding trips to UK
Messi departs to France following negative COVID test
New coronavirus variant IHU detected in France, found in traveller returning from Cameroon
With salty language, Macron berates France's unvaccinated