Man gets 10-year jail in rape case

Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Haliyaki village in Pataudi area, had raped the woman in 2020. The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had complained to police that Jaiveer first met her in Rewari, where she had gone to meet her friend.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court here sent a man to 10-year jail and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on him in a rape case. He will have to undergo additional imprisonment of two years if he fails to pay the fine on time. Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Haliyaki village in Pataudi area, had raped the woman in 2020. The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had complained to police that Jaiveer first met her in Rewari, where she had gone to meet her friend. Later, he proposed the woman for marriage. He took the woman to a hotel on August 22,2020 where he thrashed and raped her, according to the complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 376 (2) and 323 of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

