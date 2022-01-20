Left Menu

UP reports 18,554 COVID cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 18,554 new COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh reported 18,554 new COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases has been reported from Lucknow (3,643) followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar (1,684) and Ghaziabad (1,456).

According to the state health department, Uttar Pradesh has 97,329 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 19,328 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 17,80,128.

The new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 23,000. India saw 3,17,532 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 16.41 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

