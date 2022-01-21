Left Menu

Amit Shah to address people of Tripura on their 50th statehood day today

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday will address the people of Tripura virtually at 12

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 09:39 IST
Amit Shah to address people of Tripura on their 50th statehood day today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday will address the people of Tripura virtually at 12:30 pm on their 50th statehood day. "Tomorrow is a special day for the people of Tripura, as the state will mark its 50th Statehood Day. On this occasion, I am looking forward to addressing our sisters and brothers of Tripura at around 12:30 PM via VC," the Union Minister had said in a tweet on Thursday.

Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on their Statehood Day "These states are making vibrant contributions to India's development," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022