Maha: Body of man found stuffed in gunny bag; murder case registered

The body of a man was found stuffed in a gunny bag at a village in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday.The body was recovered in Kamba village on Thursday morning, they said.A passerby noticed a suspicious gunny bag lying by the roadside in the village. After he alerted the police, their team rushed to the spot and opened the bag, in which the body was found.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 09:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man was found stuffed in a gunny bag at a village in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The body was recovered in Kamba village on Thursday morning, they said.

''A passerby noticed a suspicious gunny bag lying by the roadside in the village. After he alerted the police, their team rushed to the spot and opened the bag, in which the body was found. The deceased was later identified as 40-year-old Arman, who worked at a local peal manufacturing unit,'' inspector Deep Bane of the Nizampura police station said.

The body was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case of murder has been registered and the police have launched a probe to nab the culprits, he added.

