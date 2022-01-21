Left Menu

31 kg narcotics recovered along LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 11:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The security forces conducted a joint search operation and recovered 31 kilograms of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

Based on inputs of likely smuggling of narcotics through the LoC in Poonch, the Indian Army along with police launched relentless operations in the forward area, a defense spokesman said.

The operations were backed up with a well-integrated surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the Line of Control, he said.

The narcotics weighing approximately 31 kilograms have been recovered in a search operation very close to the LoC, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

