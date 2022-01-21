31 kg narcotics recovered along LoC in J-K's Poonch
The security forces conducted a joint search operation and recovered 31 kilograms of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.
Based on inputs of likely smuggling of narcotics through the LoC in Poonch, the Indian Army along with police launched relentless operations in the forward area, a defense spokesman said.
The operations were backed up with a well-integrated surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the Line of Control, he said.
The narcotics weighing approximately 31 kilograms have been recovered in a search operation very close to the LoC, the spokesman said.
