Scotland split on support for independence, poll shows
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-01-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A poll on support for Scottish independence found voters are split on the idea, with backing for Yes and No at 46% while 8% remain undecided, Savanta ComRes said on Friday.
The poll put support for independence up 1 point to 46% and support for remaining in the union down 2 points, as backing for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Scotland fell further, dropping 16 points since October.
The poll put Johnson's net favourability rating at -62.
