Germany's Scholz, UK's Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:17 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.
In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson also agreed that it must be clear that Russia would have to face considerable costs in case of further aggression, the spokesperson added.
