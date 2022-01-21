Left Menu

One police officer injured during latest unrest on French island of Guadeloupe

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:31 IST
One police officer injured during latest unrest on French island of Guadeloupe
The prefect of Guadeloupe, the representative of the French central state in the overseas territory, on Friday said one police officer had been injured after more civil unrest broke out overnight.

Police officers came under attack from gunfire, stones and Molotov cocktails, the prefect said in a statement. Guadeloupe has been hit by violent protests in the last few months, due partly to public anger over COVID-19 protocols.

