Tripura is becoming land of opportunities under double engine govt, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Tripura is becoming a land of opportunities and is performing well today on many parameters of development.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Tripura is becoming a land of opportunities and is performing well today on many parameters of development. While virtually addressing the people of Meghalaya on the occasion of their 50th Statehood Day, the Prime Minister said, "Today Tripura is becoming a land of opportunities. The double engine government is working continuously to meet the small needs of the common people of Tripura. That is why Tripura is performing well today on many parameters of development."

PM Modi said that Tripura is also one of the six states in the country where new technology is being used in housing construction. "Today on one hand Tripura is doing commendable work in providing pucca houses to the poor, and on the other hand, it is also adopting new technology rapidly. Tripura is also one of the six states in the country where new technology is being used in housing construction," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "From transparency in administration to modern infrastructure, the Tripura that is being built today will prepare the state for decades to come. Recently, the Tripura government has started providing 100 per cent facilities to every village." He further said that the wisdom of the people of Tripura has contributed a lot in the new phase of development in which Tripura is moving towards a new height. "Three years of meaningful change is proof of this wisdom," he added.

"The history of Tripura has always been full of dignity. From the majesty of the Manikya dynasty emperors to the present day, Tripura has strengthened its role as a state. Be it tribal society or other community, all have worked hard and unitedly for the development of Tripura," said PM Modi. Under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972. (ANI)

