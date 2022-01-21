Russian "not afraid of anyone", deputy foreign minister says

Russia is not afraid of anyone, not even the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday on arriving for a meeting with U.S. diplomats in Geneva to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine.

Asked by CBS News if Russia was intimidated by Ukraine, Ryabkov replied: "We're not afraid of anyone, even not of the U.S.."

