Russian "not afraid of anyone", deputy foreign minister says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:21 IST
Russian "not afraid of anyone", deputy foreign minister says
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia is not afraid of anyone, not even the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday on arriving for a meeting with U.S. diplomats in Geneva to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine.

Asked by CBS News if Russia was intimidated by Ukraine, Ryabkov replied: "We're not afraid of anyone, even not of the U.S.."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

