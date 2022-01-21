Russian "not afraid of anyone", deputy foreign minister says
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Russia is not afraid of anyone, not even the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday on arriving for a meeting with U.S. diplomats in Geneva to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine.
Asked by CBS News if Russia was intimidated by Ukraine, Ryabkov replied: "We're not afraid of anyone, even not of the U.S.."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- CBS News
- Sergei Ryabkov
- Ukraine
- Ryabkov
- Geneva
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain warns Russia over Ukraine: we're working on high-impact sanctions
Ukraine offers booster COVID-19 shots to all adults
Britain warns Russia over Ukraine: we're working on high-impact sanctions
Britain warns Russia over Ukraine: we're working on high-impact sanctions
Ukraine opposition blasts president as court freezes predecessor's assets