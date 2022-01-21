Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov expects no breakthrough from talks with Blinken

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:55 IST
Russia's Lavrov expects no breakthrough from talks with Blinken
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday he expected no breakthrough from their talks in Geneva but wanted to hear a concrete response to Moscow's security demands.

"(Our) proposals are extremely concrete and we await equally concrete answers," Lavrov said in televised opening remarks.

Lavrov and Blinken were meeting in Geneva amid Western fears that Russia may invade its neighbor Ukraine. Russia denies planning an attack but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of demands are not met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022