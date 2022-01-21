State Capture Commission sends condolences to lead investigator's family

The State Capture Commission has sent its condolences to the family of its former lead investigator Frank Dutton following his passing.

Dutton served as one of the commission's first lead investigators since its inception following a stellar career spanning four decades of criminal investigations all over the world.

As a result of his work, Dutton received the national Order of Baobab in Gold in 2012.

Commission chairperson Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hailed Dutton's contribution to the commission and the world.

"I was very saddened to hear of Mr Dutton's passing on. He was one of the best detectives and investigators that this country has produced. This country has benefitted immensely from his skill and dedication. Many other countries also benefitted from his experience and skill. We are thankful to Mr Dutton for his commitment to the work of the Commission.

"We shall miss him a great deal. On behalf of everyone in the Commission – his fellow investigators, the Commission's legal team and the Secretariat – I send our condolences to his wife, Vanessa, his children and the entire family," he said.

At the time of his death, 72-year-old Dutton was working at the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Shamila Batohi, hailed Dutton as a "fearless warrior for justice and the rule of law".

"Mr Dutton's passing is a huge loss to the fight for justice and accountability, and to our country. However, justice and the rule of law will prevail," she said.

Dutton's work spanned over 40 years where he lead investigations not only in South Africa but also countries like Mozambique, Nigeria, Uganda, Kosovo and other countries.

He was also the first commander of the NPA's Directorate for Special Operations – the Scorpions – and worked on cases related to the Apartheid era including those of the death of Ahmed Timol, Neil Aggett and Nokuthula Simelane.

The NDPP's spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said Dutton had dedicated his life to the "noble cause" of cause of fighting for criminal justice/

"Mr Dutton is an inspiration and his legacy will inspire all of us as we continue the huge task of responding to the findings and recommendations of the State Capture Commission report, and holding those responsible for corruption in our country, to account," Mhaga said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)