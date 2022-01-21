Left Menu

BSF deploys more troops, surveillance equipment along border in J&K as part of 'winter strategy'

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed additional troops along with anti-fog surveillance equipment on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ''winter strategy'' to foil infiltration bids and terror plans ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Friday.

BSF troops guarding the 200-km International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on alert to ensure high-degree of security against infiltrating terrorists.

''We have mobilised troops along the border. Extra troops have been deployed along with surveillance equipment along IB in view of the foggy weather and Republic Day celebrations,'' a senior officer told PTI.

He said that operations and night domination exercises have increased along the border which witnesses dense fog during winters.

Officials pointed to terrorists using fog as a cover to infiltrate and said the winter strategy that has been put in place includes the measures to deal with security setup during the foggy season.

Troops have plugged all the gaps in riverine areas of Ujh, Bansantar and Chenab, they said.

The steps to beef up the security along the IB have been taken in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

Police have also put up several checkpoints on roads leading to the border and increased checking, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

