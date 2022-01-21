Maoist-couple surrenders before police

A Maoist-couple surrendered before the police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

Vemula Nanga alias Tree (30) joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2013 and was presently working as a supply team section commander, a police release said.

Podium Adami alias Manjula (28) joined the organisation in 2014 and was now working in doctors supplying team, said the release.

In June 2021, they decided to live together but the organisation refused to allow them to marry. In the wake of this, the two decided to leave the CPI (Maoist).

The rebel outfit expelled them and subjected them to harassment, the release said.

The couple chose to surrender before the police to lead a better life, it added.

