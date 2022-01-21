Myanmarese national among three held in Mizoram for carrying explosives

Left Menu

21-01-2022
  India
  • India

Three persons including a Myanmarese national who is a member of a political organisation of the neighbourig country were arrested in Mizoram on the charge of transporting explosive materials, an Assam Rifles officer said on Friday.

Acting on intelligent inputs, personnel of Assam Rifles and state police carried out an operation near Zawngling, a border village in south Mizoram's Siaha district, and intercepted a mini truck on Thursday.

The officer said 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonator cord were recovered from the vehicle.

Two Indians and a Myanmarese national were arrested in this connection.

The foreigner is a member of the Myanmar-based Chin National Front (CNF), the officer said.

The CNF is a Chin nationalist political organisation fighting for a federal union based on self-determination, ethnic equality and democracy in Myanmar. Its armed wing is Chin National Army.

A large section of the people of Myanmar who have taken refuge in Mizoram following a military coup in that country in February last year belong to the Chin, also known as the Zo, community. They share the same ancestry and culture as the Mizos of Mizoram.

