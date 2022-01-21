UK's Prince William to visit UAE next month

Britain's Prince William will visit the United Arab Emirates next month, his office Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

"The bond between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William's visit will highlight and build upon these links as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

