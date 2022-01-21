Left Menu

VW agrees to $3.5 million settlement with Ohio

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:15 IST
VW agrees to $3.5 million settlement with Ohio
Volkswagen AG agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with Ohio over claims the German automaker violated state laws by manipulating vehicle computer software in its vehicles to mask carbon dioxide emissions, the state attorney general said.

In November, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Volkswagen bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states including Ohio.

