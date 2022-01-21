VW agrees to $3.5 million settlement with Ohio

Volkswagen AG agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with Ohio over claims the German automaker violated state laws by manipulating vehicle computer software in its vehicles to mask carbon dioxide emissions, the state attorney general said.

In November, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Volkswagen bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states including Ohio.

