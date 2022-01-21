Following are the top stories at 2140 hours: NATION DEL99 PM-LDALL BOSE STATUE Netaji's grand statue to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi New Delhi: Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's ''indebtedness'' to him. DEL95 BIZ-LD RESULTS-RELIANCE Reliance Q3 net jumps 41.5 pc as 'two Rs' fire on all cylinders New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 41.5 per cent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by an uptick in two 'Rs' -- refining and retail, a recent tariff hike accelerating growth at Jio and a one-off gain from sale of US shale gas business.

DEL94 CONG-LD AMARJAWAN JYOTI Extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyoti tantamounts to extinguishing history: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of ''removing history'' by extinguishing the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate here and merging it with the immortal flame at National War Memorial.

DEL93 POLL-PB-BJP-2NDLD LIST BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for Punjab polls New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released its first list of 34 candidates, including 13 Sikhs, nine Dalits and two women, for the election to the 117-member Punjab assembly.

DEL82 MHA-ARMS-LD RULES MHA issues fresh rules: Arms manufacturers to be allowed to enhance production to cater to 35 lakh licensees New Delhi: Arms manufacturers will henceforth be allowed to enhance annual production of firearms and ammunition, which will mostly cater to the 35 lakh private gun licence holders.

DEL76 VIRUS-3RDLD CURFEW COVID-19: Private offices allowed to function with 50 pc of staff in Delhi, night curfew to stay New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed private offices to function with physical attendance of 50 per cent of the staff in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases but maintained that the weekend curfew and other restrictions such as the odd-even rule for opening of shops in markets will continue.

LEGAL LGD15 SC-SUPERTECH-REFUND SC terms as “entrepreneurial” Supertech’s plea for refund of Rs 25Cr from NOIDA New Delhi: Realty major Supertech Ltd, directed to refund homebuyers money in the now to be razed 40-storey twin-towers, on Friday sought direction from the Supreme Court to Noida to decide on repaying its Rs 25 crore that was paid for purchasing additional land on lease for constructing these structures. LGD14 SC-CONSUMER Revisional jurisdiction of National Consumer Commission extremely limited: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said that the revisional jurisdiction of the National Consumer Commission is extremely limited and should be exercised in a case where there is material irregularity FOREIGN FGN54 CANADA-INDIANS-LD JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar dials envoys in US & Canada after 4 Indian nationals freeze to death along US-Canada border New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock after a family of four Indian nationals, including an infant, froze to death along the US-Canada border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard, and instructed the Indian ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation.

By Yoshita Singh FGN43 PAK-INDIA-AFGHAN-WHEAT Pak awaits India’s response on sending wheat to Afghanistan: FO Spokesperson Islamabad: Pakistan said on Friday that it has conveyed to India the details of arrangements Islamabad has put in place for the transportation of wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid and is waiting for a response from New Delhi on the date of dispatch of the first consignment.

By Sajjad Hussain SPORTS SPD20 SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND Sindhu enters semis, Prannoy crashes out of Syed Modi International Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu rallied from a game down to eke out a hard-fought win over Thailand's Supanida Katething to enter the semifinals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament here on Friday.

PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)