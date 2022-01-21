Left Menu

Ukraine president thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' diplomatic and military assistance

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:02 IST
Ukraine president thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' diplomatic and military assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said in a tweet that he was grateful to U.S. President Joe Biden for Washington's "unprecedented" diplomatic and military assistance.

Separately Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about this week's talks with Russia, after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders.

"Good to know that diplomatic track of contacts with Russia remains active," Kuleba said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022