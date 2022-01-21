COVID-19: Karnataka govt withdraws weekend curfew, night curfew to remain in force

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to withdraw the weekend curfew in the state. As per a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on COVID-19 situation in the state.

However, depending on the hospitalisation trend next week, a suitable decision would be taken at a meeting on whether to reimpose the restrictions, added the release. On January 4, amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had imposed a weekend curfew in the state for the next two weeks.

During the meeting, it was decided that the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue be in force. Malls, hotels, bars, clubs and pubs will continue operating at 50 per cent capacity and mandatory double vaccination against COVID-19. It was observed in the meeting that apart from Bengaluru, high cases are being reported from Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Chief Minister Bommai was told that extra vigil is being maintained on COVID-19 cases in not only Bengaluru, but in other districts too.

Bommai was told by officials that of the 243 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants sanctioned for the state, 225 are currently functioning. PSA plants have started functioning in all district hospitals and 113 taluk hospitals. During the meeting, it was observed that the average case doubling rate in the state is 3 days and each infected is spreading the virus to 2.6 persons.

It was also observed that Medical and paramedical staff are increasingly getting infected with the virus. Bommai was also informed by officials that the rising infection amongst the COVID-19 frontline workers are being taken care of. During the meeting, it was observed that though the number of cases are on rise, the hospitality rate has remained low at five to six per cent. (ANI)

