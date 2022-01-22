'Operation Sajag' results in 24 pc less PCR calls, 8,000 arrests: Delhi Police

The northwest district of Delhi Police on Friday said police control room calls have reduced by 24 per cent after the launch of ‘Operation Sajag’ in October last year. According to the police, 8,006 criminals and anti-social elements, including robbers and snatchers, have been arrested since the launch of the operation. In order to curb the incidents of street crime, the northwest district police had launched ‘Operation Sajag’ on October 4. The initiative involves area domination exercises, special combings and intensive checking at pickets, police said. Patrolling was also enhanced by adding more patrol bikes in the area for controlling street crimes and apprehending criminals. The operation focussed on dark and vulnerable stretches, highways viz. Ring Road, Inner Ring Road and GT Karnal Road, slum and cluster areas, especially along the railway lines, market places, parks, malls etc., Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. The strategies adopted under the operation include comprehensive highway patrolling with special focus on night patrolling, foot and group patrolling, dynamic deployment with focus on specific areas, GPS-monitored vehicle patrolling, installation of area domination booths, permanent and surprise picketing, outcome-oriented tasking of picket and patrolling staff, the DCP said. The main focus is on detection of source of fire-arms, drugs, illicit liquor and stolen property, police said. “Operation Sajag and other concerted effective policing methods adopted by northwest district police have resulted in a sharp decline of 24 per cent in PCR calls. Also, there is a surge of preventive action by 47 per cent, paving way for a 33 per cent decline in street crime,” Rangnani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)