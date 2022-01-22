U.S. Supreme Court to weigh limits on its own Oklahoma tribal ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider limiting the scope of its own 2020 ruling https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-oklahoma/u-s-supreme-court-deems-half-of-oklahoma-a-native-american-reservation-idUSKBN24A268 that greatly expanded Native American tribal authority in Oklahoma in a case involving a man convicted of child neglect.

The justices took up the state's appeal in a case involving a man named Victor Castro-Huerta, a non-Native American whose crime was committed against a Native American child on the Cherokee Nation reservation. A lower state court threw out his conviction, saying the Supreme Court's 2020 ruling deprived state authorities of jurisdiction in Castro-Huerta's case. The 2020 ruling in a case called McGirt v. Oklahoma recognized about half of Oklahoma - much of the eastern part of the state - as Native American reservation land beyond the jurisdiction of state authorities.

The Supreme Court said it would not consider Oklahoma's request that it overturn the McGirt ruling. In Castro-Huerta's case, Oklahoma has asked the court to rule that non-Native Americans who commit crimes on Native American land against Native Americans should remain under state jurisdiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)