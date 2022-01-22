Left Menu

Two Canadians die in shooting at Mexican Caribbean resort

Quintana Roo's head of public security, Lucio Hernandez, said on Twitter a gun was fired amid "an argument among hotel guests" at the Hotel Xcaret. Three people were injured and taken to hospital, Hernandez said. Xcaret said the incident appeared to be "targeted and isolated" and that the hotel was helping the affected people.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-01-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 08:30 IST
Two Canadians die in shooting at Mexican Caribbean resort
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Two Canadians died of gunshot wounds after an argument turned violent at a resort near Cancun on Mexico's Caribbean coast, authorities said on Friday. Both guests at the upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo state had criminal records, said Mexican officials, citing information from the Canadian police.

Mexican police are searching for another person thought to have fired the shots who had a "long" criminal record in Canada, said the attorney general's office in Quintana Roo, home to a stretch of white-sand beach resorts and lush jungles. Quintana Roo's head of public security, Lucio Hernandez, said on Twitter a gun was fired amid "an argument among hotel guests" at the Hotel Xcaret.

Three people were injured and taken to hospital, Hernandez said. He posted photos of the alleged shooter, showing a man in a gray track suit and black face mask wielding a gun in front of green landscaping. Xcaret said the incident appeared to be "targeted and isolated" and that the hotel was helping the affected people. "We deeply regret the events that occurred at Hotel Xcaret this afternoon," it said in a statement.

The Canadian government said it was contacting Mexican authorities and could not provide more details due to privacy considerations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022