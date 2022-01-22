'Our city against the killers,' New York mayor says after policeman killed

One New York City police officer was killed and another was fighting for his life after the pair were shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

A suspect was also shot, although the person's condition was not known. "It is our city against the killers!" Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference. "This was just not an attack on three brave officers. This was an attack on the city of New York."

The violence is an early challenge for Adams, a retired police officer who took over the helm of the city on Jan. 1. Adams was elected after putting public safety at the center of his campaign. New York has seen a spike in violent crimes during the pandemic. Three officers were responding to a 911 call, with a woman saying she was having a fight with one of her sons. Shortly after police arrived on the scene, they were fired upon in a narrow hallway by the woman's adult son.

A total of four New York City police officers have been shot this week. One officer was shot in the leg on Tuesday as he scuffled with an armed teenager. Another officer was also shot in the leg on Thursday after a man fired through the door of a home that was being searched for drugs. Neither officer was killed in those shootings.

