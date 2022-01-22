Man kills wife over sale of flat in Saket

A 57-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over the issue of selling of their flat in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday and police received the PCR call at 7.09 pm, they said. The victim, Shashi Lata Pandey (52), was found lying on the floor inside the bedroom of their first floor house with no visible injury on her body, police said.

According to police, the caller said that around 6 pm his aunt called him and asked him to come on the first floor when she lived. He immediately rushed there and knocked on the door, a senior police officer said. His uncle Chander Mohan Pandey opened the door in clothes soaked in blood and there was a deep cut on his left side of neck, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. Chander asked him to call police saying that "it's all over". The man called the ambulance and, in the meantime, his cousin, the son of his aunt, also reached there from Okhla as he had also received a call from his mother, the DCP said.

The ambulance doctor checked his on the victim and declared her dead.

They also shifted her husband to Max Hospital, who is under treatment. His statement could not be obtained as he was not fit and was being shifted to ICU, Jaiker said. The crime team found a blood-stained kitchen knife on the LCD panel of drawing room. During enquiry, Shivam, the son of the deceased, said that there were some issues between his parents regarding the house in which they lived. His father wanted to sell the house, but his mother wanted to stay here, police said. Chander worked in front office of a hotel in Connaught Place and was under depression due to being unemployed for the last two years, they said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is going on, police added.

Shashi Lata's body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary, they said.

