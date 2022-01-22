Left Menu

Pak flag seized along IB in JK's Samba

Amid heightened security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, a small Pakistani flag was seized along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials here said. They said the flag had apparently flown to this side from across the border and was found stuck in barbed wire after the balloon punctured.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:56 IST
Pak flag seized along IB in JK's Samba
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, a small Pakistani flag was seized along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials here said. The flag tied to a balloon landed inside the Indian Territory at Raguchak village of Ghagwal sector, the officials said. They said the flag had apparently flown to this side from across the border and was found stuck in barbed wire after the balloon punctured. A police party rushed to the scene and recovered the flag, the officials said, adding some Pakistani mobile phone numbers were found written on a paper attached with the flag.

An investigation is on into the incident, officials said.

Security has been beefed up across the Union Territory to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Republic Day functions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022