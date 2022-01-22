Left Menu

Maoists blow up, torch mobile towers in Jharkhand's Giridih

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:18 IST
Maoists blow up, torch mobile towers in Jharkhand's Giridih
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maoists blew up a mobile phone tower and torched another one in Jharkhand's Giridih district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incidents marked the first day of the ''resistance week'' being observed by the Maoists to protest the arrest of their top leader Prashant Bose, a police officer said.

The Maoists at first torched an Airtel tower in Khukhra police station area, he said.

It was ascertained that two Maoists arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and set the tower on fire, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dumri Manoj Kumar said.

Around 1 am, the Maoists blew up an Idea tower with bombs in Madhuban, a pilgrimage site of Jains, he said.

''The Maoists are indulging in such violence out of desperation as they have lost their ground,'' Kumar said. Anti-Maoist operation in the area was intensified following the incidents, the officer said.

Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, was arrested in Jharkhand along with his wife Sheela Marandi, the Jharkhand Police confirmed in November.

Bose, the secretary of the CPI (Maoist) eastern regional bureau, was in charge of Maoist activities in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, as per police.

To protest his arrest, the Maoists are observing the ''resistance week''. They have also given shutdown calls in Bihar and Jharkhand on January 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022