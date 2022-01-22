Engineer held for extorting money after threatening to leak private photos of women

An engineer was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a woman after threatening to leak her private photographs and videos on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Sachdeva (32), a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A woman lodged a complaint at the Shahdara Police Station alleging that he met Sachdeva on a matrimonial site in October 2021, a senior police officer said.

Sachdeva took her nude pictures during video calls and started blackmailing her. He threatened to post the pictures on social media if she did not pay him money. He extorted Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, the officer said.

"During technical analysis, the accused's location was traced at Neb Sarai, Saket in south Delhi. Later, a raid was conducted at his hideout and Sachdeva was nabbed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused was unemployed and he targeted working women on false promises of marriage, the DCP said.

According to police, Sachdeva completed his B Tech from Saharanpur and MBA from Jalandhar in Punjab.

It was also revealed that he had cheated more women from Ghaziabad, Bhopal and Delhi. The investigation is going on, police added.

