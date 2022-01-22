Kerala HC restrains police from arresting actor Dileep till Jan 27, directs him to report before investigation officer

Kerala High Court restrained police from arresting Malayalam Actor Dileep till January 27 in a case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the Actress Assault Case of 2017. The court also directed the accused people including Dileep to report before the investigation officer from 9 am till 8 pm on January 23, January 24 and January 25. Court also said that they shall be available for interrogation and such other investigation as may be necessary.

Court issued this interim order on an anticipatory plea filed by Dileep. Court will consider this again on January 27. Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath also made it clear that "any attempt to subvert the investigation will result in declining bail. I am very very serious and that any violation will be dealt with seriously. Don't attempt to do anything unnecessary. Don't even think about it. Petitioner shall fully co-operate with investigation. Senior Public Prosecutor shall place a report of any material of investigation in a sealed cover."

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered a new case against movie actor Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials. They were booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet. Dileep is also the eighth accused in the Actress Assault Case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films and was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)