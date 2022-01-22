Left Menu

Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office

Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up by two younger men.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:26 IST
Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.

The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up by two younger men. When questioned by staff, the two fled, leaving behind the older man, who was found to be dead.

Ireland's national police force, the Garda Siochana, would not discuss details of the case but said officers were investigating circumstances surrounding the “unexplained death of an elderly male” in the Carlow area. The force said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of the man's death. According to the Irish Times, one of the younger men had inquired about collecting someone's pension and was told that the recipient had to be present. With the help of a companion, he allegedly returned with the dead man's body, the newspaper reported. Carlow Mayor Ken Murnane said the allegations had left townspeople in shock.

“It's just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that,” Murnane said. “It beggars belief. It's like a Hitchcock movie.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022