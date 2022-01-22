Left Menu

Hot air balloon accident in Slovenia injures 4 people

A hot air balloon mishap in Slovenia injured four people Saturday, police said. The four were injured when they fell out of the balloon as it landed in strong wind, Grega Trcek from the Barje Balloon Center told Slovenias STA news agency. In 2012, a hot air balloon accident in Slovenia killed six people and seriously injured several others.

PTI | Ljubljana | Updated: 22-01-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:43 IST
Hot air balloon accident in Slovenia injures 4 people
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

A hot air balloon mishap in Slovenia injured four people Saturday, police said. The four were injured when they fell out of the balloon as it landed in strong wind, Grega Trcek from the Barje Balloon Center told Slovenia's STA news agency. Police are investigating what went wrong during the landing outside Ljubljana, the capital. The balloon was carrying six people, five of them Belgian citizens. The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said in a statement. In 2012, a hot air balloon accident in Slovenia killed six people and seriously injured several others. Hot air ballooning is popular in the alpine nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022