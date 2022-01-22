Hot air balloon accident in Slovenia injures 4 people
A hot air balloon mishap in Slovenia injured four people Saturday, police said. The four were injured when they fell out of the balloon as it landed in strong wind, Grega Trcek from the Barje Balloon Center told Slovenias STA news agency. In 2012, a hot air balloon accident in Slovenia killed six people and seriously injured several others.
- Country:
- Slovenia
A hot air balloon mishap in Slovenia injured four people Saturday, police said. The four were injured when they fell out of the balloon as it landed in strong wind, Grega Trcek from the Barje Balloon Center told Slovenia's STA news agency. Police are investigating what went wrong during the landing outside Ljubljana, the capital. The balloon was carrying six people, five of them Belgian citizens. The injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said in a statement. In 2012, a hot air balloon accident in Slovenia killed six people and seriously injured several others. Hot air ballooning is popular in the alpine nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovenia
- Ljubljana
- Grega Trcek
- STA news agency
- Belgian
ALSO READ
EIB provides €50m to SID Banka for investments in Slovenia's infrastructure projects
Slovenia reports record 5,164 new covid-19 cases, 52% up from a week ago
Slovenia and Serbia report record daily COVID-19 cases
Slovenia, Croatia report record high daily COVID cases
China condemns plans by Slovenia to upgrade Taiwan ties