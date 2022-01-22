Left Menu

Nagpur: Man throws acid-like liquid on estranged wife

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:55 IST
Nagpur: Man throws acid-like liquid on estranged wife
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man allegedly threw acid-like liquid on his estranged wife's face in Rameshwari area here on Saturday morning, police said.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, said an official of Ajni police station.

The police arrested the accused, who works as a plumber, within an hour of the incident, he added.

The woman, who works as a domestic help, had left her matrimonial house on January 4 after a quarrel and started living separately with her two children, she told police.

Around 10 on Saturday morning, when she was riding to work on bicycle, the accused came on a motorbike with his face covered with a scarf and threw some acid-like liquid at her face before fleeing.

Local residents came to her help and rushed her to hospital, the official said.

A team of forensic experts collected samples of the liquid for examination.

The accused husband was booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (a) (acid attack). Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022