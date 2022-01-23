Fake ambulance with 28 migrants aboard found in Mexico
Mexican authorities have detected many strange schemes to smuggle Central American migrants to the US border, but on Saturday they said they found a new one a fake ambulance loaded with 28 Nicaraguans, including nine unaccompanied children.Mexicos Interior Department said the vehicle had been painted with fake logos from a government hospital network. The trucks are often painted with the logos of well-known companies to try to avoid scrutiny.
Mexican authorities have detected many strange schemes to smuggle Central American migrants to the US border, but on Saturday they said they found a new one: a fake ambulance loaded with 28 Nicaraguans, including nine unaccompanied children.
Mexico's Interior Department said the vehicle had been painted with fake logos from a government hospital network. The vehicle was stopped in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca.
The National Migration Institute said the driver had tried to pass himself off as a health care worker and was detained.
Migrants found in such circumstances are usually returned to their home countries, unless they are the victims of a crime.
Immigrant traffickers in Mexico general try to smuggle migrants in buses or freight trucks. The trucks are often painted with the logos of well-known companies to try to avoid scrutiny.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sailing-US team American Magic confirmed for next America's Cup
Iran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later
American forward Pepi makes Bundesliga debut for Augsburg
U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked