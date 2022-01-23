Left Menu

Over 161.47 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

The Centre on Sunday said that it has provided over 161.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 11:19 IST
Over 161.47 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Sunday said that it has provided over 161.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far. In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it has provided 1,61,47,69,885 vaccine doses to States and UTs so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

The ministry also said that more than 13.32 crore (13,32,44,836) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 crore vaccine doses.

With the administration of more than 71 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 1,61,92,84,270 as per provisional reports till 7 am today, said the ministry. Notably, India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022