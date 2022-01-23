Left Menu

Maha: Court orders MNS functionary to pull down party office set up illegally on temple trust land

A court in Thane has ordered a functionary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS to pull down within a month his partys public relations office set up illegally on a land owned by a temple trust at Ganeshpuri in the district.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 13:38 IST
Maha: Court orders MNS functionary to pull down party office set up illegally on temple trust land
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Thane has ordered a functionary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to pull down within a month his party's public relations office set up ''illegally'' on a land owned by a temple trust at Ganeshpuri in the district. Bhiwandi civil court judge K G Choudhari had passed the order recently, but its copy was made available on Sunday.

The court asked the office-bearer of the MNS, Sunil Pratap Devre, to remove the encroachment and not to carry out any construction activity there after that. Shree Bhimeshwar Sadguru Nityanand Sanstha, which manages the Nityanand Samadhi temple and other property of the trust, had filed a petition in the court against Devre, alleging that he had constructed the MNS's party office on the plot belonging to the trust.

In the complaint, the trust said that the plot was reserved for parking of vehicles of devotees, who visit the temple. The plot was vacant and the respondent, who is the divisional president of the MNS at Ganeshpuri, set up the 'jansampark' (public relations) office of the party there. The trust had sought court's direction for removal of the structure. After hearing both the sides, the court ordered Devre to pull down the structure and free the land of encroachment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022