Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxal involved in killings of several security personnel arrested

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 15:40 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxal involved in killings of several security personnel arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old Naxal, who was allegedly involved in the killings of at least seven security personnel, including two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, was arrested in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

The Naxal, identified as Pandru Padami, was nabbed on Saturday from Toyameta village located under Chotedonger police station limits in the district, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Girija Shankar Jaiswal said.

Padami is a close associate of Naxals' Amdai Ghati area committee secretary Suresh Salam, he said.

''Padami was part of a team that executed an incident at Kademeta village in Narayanpur on 20 August last year, in which an assistant commandant of ITBP Sudhakar Shinde and assistant sub inspector Gurumukh Singh attained martyrdom. In the incident, the Naxal team also looted an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, a bulletproof jacket, among other things. He was also behind the blast, which killed five security personnel in the district last year,'' Jaiswal said.

Following a tip-off that Padami was spotted at Toyameta village, where he came for the expansion of Naxal activities and to execute a plan to damage the under-construction Palli-Barsoor road, a police team along with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel was sent there, following which he was arrested, the SP added.

According to him, the arrested cadre was produced in a local court in the district, which sent him in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022