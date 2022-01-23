French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing
PTI | Lepecq | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:26 IST
A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean.
The death of Jean-Jacques Savin was announced by his friends on a Facebook page that had been chronicling his voyage.
In a post, they said maritime rescue services located his body on Saturday inside the cabin of his boat, named “Audacious,'' which had overturned.
Savin set off from Portugal at the start of January on the westward voyage he had anticipated would take about three months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jean-Jacques Savin
- the Atlantic Ocean
- Portugal
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company - WSJ
Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
Facebook owner to 'assess feasibility' of human rights review on Ethiopia practices
Facebook faces $3.2 bln UK class action over market dominance
US judge rejects Facebook's request to dismiss antitrust complaint