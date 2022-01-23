Left Menu

Pope calls for an international day of "prayer for peace" over Ukraine crisis

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:57 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Sunday called for an international day of "prayer for peace" on January 26 to stop the Ukraine crisis from worsening, saying the tensions were threatening the security of Europe and risking vast repercussions.

Francis announced the prayer day and made the appeal for dialogue to defuse the crisis during his weekly address and blessing to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

