Stowaway survives in nose wheel of freight flight from South Africa -Dutch police

A stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the front of a freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport from South Africa on Sunday, Dutch military police said. "The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital," the police, who are in charge of Dutch border control, said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

"The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital," the police, who are in charge of Dutch border control, said in a statement. Marechausse spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said the man's age and nationality had not yet been determined.

"Our first concern of course was for his health," she said. "This is definitely very unusual that someone was able to survive the cold at such a height - very, very unusual."

She said police would not yet disclose the name of the freight airline involved.

