Left Menu

3 men held with 18 kg ganja in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:36 IST
3 men held with 18 kg ganja in Coimbatore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested three alleged ganja peddlers and seized 18 kilograms of the contraband from a car here in the early hours of Sunday.

The seizure was made during a vehicle check on Vincent Road, when police intercepted a speeding car and found bags stuffed with the banned substance upon searching it.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the ganja was meant to be supplied among students in various colleges, police said.

The accused were identified as Abdul Samad from Coimbatore, Vinod Kumar from Kambam in Theni district and Arunkumar from Andipatti in Theni district.

The three men were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022