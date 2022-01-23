Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi to drop proposed amendments to IAS Rules

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to drop the proposed amendments to the Indian Administrative Service Cadre Rules as it would "weaken cooperative federalism". He added that the proposed amendments in Deputation Rules of All India Services will induce fear and hesitancy among IAS Officers in implementing policies of state governments of parties politically opposed to ruling party at Centre.

"Proposed amendments in Deputation Rules of All India Services will induce fear & hesitancy among AIS Officers in implementing policies of State Govts. of parties politically opposed to ruling party at Centre. It'll weaken cooperative federalism; may be dropped. Wrote to Hon. PM," tweeted Vijayan. Earlier on Friday Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the Centre's proposed amendments to the Indian Administrative Service Cadre Rules and said the move will violate the constitutional jurisdiction prescribed for the Central and State Governments and will reduce the spirit of working fearlessly and faithfully in the All India Service officers posted in the state.

The Centre has proposed an amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)