Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on N.Ireland protocol

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:25 IST
Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on N.Ireland protocol
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there was a "deal to do done" on the Northern Ireland protocol that protects peace and stability and works for all sides, ahead of a meeting with EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday.

"There is a deal to be done, and we need to make it happen," she said in a statement on Sunday.

