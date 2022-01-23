Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on N.Ireland protocol

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there was a "deal to do done" on the Northern Ireland protocol that protects peace and stability and works for all sides, ahead of a meeting with EU Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday.

"There is a deal to be done, and we need to make it happen," she said in a statement on Sunday.

